Raffle fundraiser to benefit 4 Paws Rescue

CARDWELL — 4 Paws Rescue is holding a three-part raffle fundraiser to help complete the shelter at the former Clays In Calico building in Cardwell. The fundraiser will also help with medical care for pets. 4 Paws Rescue serves Madison and Jefferson counties mainly, but does take in pets from other local areas also.

The tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased through Bonny White, 406-581-7693 or Misty Hammerbacker, 406-439-1405. The drawing will be on July 24 at Frontier Days in Whitehall.

4 Paws Rescue is a 501(c)3 non-profit that was organized and started in 2002 as Jefferson Valley Animal Rescue. The name changed to Selina Memorial Animal Rescue and was later renamed 4 Paws Rescue. Currently all pets are being taken care of in one home by Misty Hammerbacker.

