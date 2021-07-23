Presentations focus on remembering the Lewis and Clark Expedition

THREE FORKS — Missouri Headwaters State Park will host two events remembering the Lewis and Clark Expedition and its time near the headwaters. Both events will feature guest-speaker Larry Epstein.

The first event will be part of the park’s Summer Speaker Series and will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in the park campground. Epstein, a Lewis and Clark historian, will talk about their preparation for the trip out to the west coast and the struggles they faced on their journey.

The second event is the park’s annual Brown Bag Breakfast held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 25. A Dutch-oven breakfast will be served in the park’s picnic grounds, and the program, “Remembering Sacagawea and the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” will begin at 9 a.m.

This program, also led by Epstein, will include readings from the journals of members of the expedition, focusing on their arrival at the headwaters of the Missouri River on July 27, 1805. Members’ journals described the beauty and bountiful resources that they enjoyed while at this special place. Epstein’s presentation will dive into how things were different, or not so different, when Sacagawea and the Lewis and Clark Expedition made their way to the west coast and back.