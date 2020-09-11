Plan a trip to Giant Springs State Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1805, Giant Springs State Park was discovered by the Lewis & Clark Expedition. It is one of the biggest freshwater springs in the country. The water for the springs originates from the Little Belt Mountains and takes 26 years to actually reach the springs. The flow rate of this spring is 156 million gallons per day. The water stays at an ambient 54 degrees all year long.

During the colder months in Montana water vapor are in the air and soaks the trees in the park, which from stunning ice covered trees that shine in the sunlight.

Giant Springs State Park is the most visited state park in Montana, with usually over 300,000 visitors a year. There are over 20 miles of trail to bike, hike, as well as miles of paved trail. The park also includes the famous “Great Falls” of the Missouri River. All of the waterfalls are visible by the road or overlooks offered on the trail.

This state park also is home to a fish hatchery, the only state park with one in its boundaries. The hatchery fills their raceways with water from the springs. There is a monster trout in their show pond that people can feed.

Some of the recreation activities enjoyed in this park are fishing, hunting, biking, hiking, picnicking and bird-watching. There is an activity for everybody.

Area amenities include, charcoal grills, display signs, ranger station (seasonal), playground, restrooms, trash removal, parking and pets are allowed.

