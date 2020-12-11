 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Participate in art classes and activities during COVID-19 at Tendoy Fine Art
0 comments

Participate in art classes and activities during COVID-19 at Tendoy Fine Art

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tendoy art class

Students work on projects at Tendoy Fine Arts in Dillon.

 Provided photo

DILLON — Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in Dillon, offers art classes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays in a disinfected area that allows for social distancing.

Co-op artists and guests gather from 3:15 to 5 p.m. for an open studio time for critiques and discussions of the process of making art and the marketing of it. 

"People love this opportunity to get feedback on new work and to talk art with other artists,“ said Jean James, a managing member of the gallery.

For details, call 660-3007. Tendoy offers gift certificates for classes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Toys of Christmas Past: The toys and tech that defined each decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News