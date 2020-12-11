Participate in art classes and activities during COVID-19 at Tendoy Fine Art

DILLON — Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in Dillon, offers art classes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays in a disinfected area that allows for social distancing.

Co-op artists and guests gather from 3:15 to 5 p.m. for an open studio time for critiques and discussions of the process of making art and the marketing of it.

"People love this opportunity to get feedback on new work and to talk art with other artists,“ said Jean James, a managing member of the gallery.

For details, call 660-3007. Tendoy offers gift certificates for classes.

