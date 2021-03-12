 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Partake in St Paddy’s Day scavenger hunt
0 comments

Partake in St Paddy’s Day scavenger hunt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scavenger hunt

Join in a family scavenger hunt sponsored by Zero to Five Butte-Silver Bow.

Zero to Five Butte-Silver Bow and the Families Leading Our Community (FLOC) will be hosting a socially distanced scavenger hunt the week of St. Paddy’s Day, on Facebook. The information for the week will be posted in the event page at https://fb.me/e/3ysZd1Vl9 the morning of Friday, March 12, and activities can be completed until the next Friday, March 19. There will be two more weeks of hunts to follow this one.

The goal is to encourage families to get out and explore the community in a safe way. 

Every week the group highlights a different resource agency for families by working with that agency to provide a fun activity or prize for the families who visit. They also highlight one of the local parks or trails by posting FLOC birds for families to find throughout the area. There is also an activity included that can be completed in the home.

If people participate there is a chance to win a free Kiwi Crate with fun  activity boxes for children based on age and interest.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Things you didn’t know about Girl Scouts

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

+7
Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations
Entertainment

Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations

  • Updated

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In countries with historic ties to Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan that an unnamed member of the royal family had “concerns” over how dark their unborn baby’s skin might be have raised a thorny question: Do those nations really want to be so closely connected to Britain and its royal family anymore?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News