Partake in St Paddy’s Day scavenger hunt

Zero to Five Butte-Silver Bow and the Families Leading Our Community (FLOC) will be hosting a socially distanced scavenger hunt the week of St. Paddy’s Day, on Facebook. The information for the week will be posted in the event page at https://fb.me/e/3ysZd1Vl9 the morning of Friday, March 12, and activities can be completed until the next Friday, March 19. There will be two more weeks of hunts to follow this one.

The goal is to encourage families to get out and explore the community in a safe way.

Every week the group highlights a different resource agency for families by working with that agency to provide a fun activity or prize for the families who visit. They also highlight one of the local parks or trails by posting FLOC birds for families to find throughout the area. There is also an activity included that can be completed in the home.

If people participate there is a chance to win a free Kiwi Crate with fun activity boxes for children based on age and interest.

