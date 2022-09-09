Paramount+ releases additional cast for ‘1923’ being filmed in Butte

Filming has begun in Uptown Butte and at the Butte Civic Center for Taylor Sheridan's "1923," the newest prequel to "Yellowstone," the popular present-day television series on Paramount+.

This past week Uptown Butte has been abuzz as residents got a first-hand look at what a Montana town looked like nearly 100 years ago, without its many saloons. After all, it's set during Prohibition.

The series headliners include Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The iconic actors play Jacob and Cara Dutton, owners of the Yellowstone Ranch.

In a news release provided Friday by Paramount+, the additional cast of characters for "1923" includes:

Darren Mann as dedicated rancher Jack Dutton, who recently starred in "Animal Kingdom."

Michelle Randolph's feisty character is Elizabeth Strafford, soon to marry into the Dutton family. She had a leading role in the 2018 "A Snow White Christmas."

John Dutton Sr. will be played by James Badge Dale, who has had roles in such films as "The Departed" and "Iron Man 3."

Marley Shelton of "Scream" fame will play Emma Dutton, wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

The role of Zane, loyal ranch foreman went to Brian Geraghty, who was recently one of the stars of David E. Kelley's "Big Sky" on ABC.

Aminah Nieves brings to the screen Teonna Rainwater, a young boarding school student. Nieves was one of the main characters in the 2021 film, "Blueberry.”

Julia Schlaepfer's Alexandra is an English born-and-bred character. She has had roles in such films as "Charlie Says," (2018), "The Politician," (2019) and the 2022 film, "The Sky Is Everywhere."

"1923'' will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home, the news release said.

This is the second prequel, following "1883," which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-grandparents.

The 10-episode series received great reviews and followed the couple's journey from Texas to Montana.

If you haven't tuned into the original series, it airs not only on the Paramount Network, but streams on Peacock as well.

Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the western drama “Yellowstone” made its debut in 2018 and is centered on the Dutton family, owners of Montana’s largest ranch, The Yellowstone. The fifth season begins airing on Nov. 13.

There's plenty more "Yellowstone" to go around. The first prequel, "1883," can be viewed on Paramount+. As for the first installment of "1923," it is set to debut in December on Paramount+.