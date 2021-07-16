Pam Drews Phillips to perform at St. Timothy’s

GEORGETOWN — Pam Drews Phillips will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at St. Timothy’s Chapel, as part of a summer concerts series.

The chapel, at 7,000 feet high above Georgetown Lake, is dedicated to the memory of Timothy Bowman. The intimate concert setting hosts Montana musicians who have performed on both national and international stages.

To purchase tickets or to get more details on the concert series, visit the festival’s website: www.sttimothysmusic.org. Season tickets are $75. Individual concert tickets are also sold for $25.

The music festival website, https://sttimothysmusic.org/ will have the most current information on any changes to the season. Any questions should be directed in email to music@sttimothysmusic.org.

