Open house Saturday at Sage Mountain Center
Open house Saturday at Sage Mountain Center

Sage Mountain Center

Sage Mountain Center will hold a free open house form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

 Provided photo

An open house at the high-altitude gardens of Sage Mountain Center will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, located off Toll Mountain Road, between Butte and Whitehall on Highway 2.

Features include organic edible landscapes, permaculture designs, drip irrigation, cultivars of herbs, fruits trees, vegetables, flowers, as well as, water retention techniques, and mulching options.

At 6,300 ft. elevation, the solar-water heated straw bale greenhouse provides an abundance of tomatoes, figs and chilies in the summer and fresh crops of veggies during the winter. 

The open house is free, reservations are not required and pets are not permitted.

For details, call 406-494-9875 or email smc@sagemountain.org. For directions, print out a map at http://sagemountain.org/contact/.

