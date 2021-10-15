 Skip to main content
OGCT seeks community actors for Christmas play
OGCT seeks community actors for Christmas play

'A Gift to Remember'

Orphan Girl Community Theatre is holding auditions for “A Gift to Remember” from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, via Zoom. 

Orphan Girl Community Theatre is holding auditions for “A Gift to Remember” from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, via Zoom. Roles available are for ages 7 and up, with preference given to community actors.

“A Gift to Remember”, adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Jackie Vetter is based on the Debbie Macomber novel “Can This Be Christmas?”. This heartwarming story takes place on Christmas Eve, during a snowstorm, where a group of strangers get stranded on a train due to the weather. They take shelter in a small depot in New Hampshire. Understandably disappointed and dispirited, they try to make the best of things with little success at first but eventually coming to understand the true spirit of Christmas.

To audition, send an email to jackievetter@orphangirl.org with name, age and hour slot (4 p.m., 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.). Then head to www.orphangirl.org under “get involved” for audition materials and character breakdown for this show. Auditions can also be sent via self-tape if needed. 

Rehearsals begin Nov. 15, with mandatory rehearsals beginning Dec. 6. “A Gift to Remember” runs Dec. 16-19, at the Orphan Girl Theatre. 

For more details, email jackievetter@orphangirl.org.

