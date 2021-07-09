Night skies presentation offered at Lewis & Clark Caverns

WHITEHALL — Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will present a free talk at 8 p.m. each Saturday in July in the park’s campground amphitheater. The presentation is titled “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fish, Wildlife and Parks ranger Ramona Radonich will guide visitors through the constellations and tell the stories behind the stars. Participants will see a star that powered the lights to open the 1933 Chicago World's Fair, as well as the famous “double-double.”

Even though the night sky isn’t visible when these presentations are held, FWP staff will provide materials and information that will guide people in their own star-gazing pursuits. These presentations are free to Montana residents. Non-residents must pay the normal entrance fee when visiting Montana state parks.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more details about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0