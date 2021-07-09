 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Night skies presentation offered at Lewis & Clark Caverns
0 comments
top story

Night skies presentation offered at Lewis & Clark Caverns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park sign (copy) (copy)
File photo

WHITEHALL — Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will present a free talk at 8 p.m. each Saturday in July in the park’s campground amphitheater. The presentation is titled “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fish, Wildlife and Parks ranger Ramona Radonich will guide visitors through the constellations and tell the stories behind the stars. Participants will see a star that powered the lights to open the 1933 Chicago World's Fair, as well as the famous “double-double.”  

Even though the night sky isn’t visible when these presentations are held, FWP staff will provide materials and information that will guide people in their own star-gazing pursuits. These presentations are free to Montana residents. Non-residents must pay the normal entrance fee when visiting Montana state parks.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more details about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars return to Cannes red carpet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Catch the Rabbit,' by Lana Bastašic
Entertainment

Review: 'Catch the Rabbit,' by Lana Bastašic

FICTION: A rich, rewarding debut novel of female friendship set against the backdrop of the Bosnian war and its aftermath. "Catch the Rabbit" by: Lana Bastašić; Restless Books (256 pages, $18) ——— By the beginning of 1992, the dissolution of Yugoslavia was well underway. Slovenia, Macedonia and Croatia had declared their independence, and soon Bosnia and Herzegovina would do the same. Most ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News