New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project launched

The Clark Chateau is excited to announce the New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project. This initial project will feature four concerts to take place in the Clark Chateau ballroom, with more concerts to follow. With funding from the Montana Cultural Trust under the Montana Arts Council, four musicians have been commissioned to reinvent historic Butte mining and labor songs in their own unique style. As part of the project, they spend time researching Butte history, with assistance from the Butte-Silver Bow Archives. Each musician will present their work at a mid-day Brown Bag talk scheduled on Fridays at the Archives, followed by a Saturday night performance at the Clark Chateau.