New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project launched

The Clark Chateau is excited to announce the New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project. This initial project will feature four concerts to take place in the Clark Chateau ballroom, with more concerts to follow. With funding from the Montana Cultural Trust under the Montana Arts Council, four musicians have been commissioned to reinvent historic Butte mining and labor songs in their own unique style. As part of the project, they spend time researching Butte history, with assistance from the Butte-Silver Bow Archives. Each musician will present their work at a mid-day Brown Bag talk scheduled on Fridays at the Archives, followed by a Saturday night performance at the Clark Chateau.
Musician Aaron Parrett will perform in the Clark Chateau ballroom at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 321 W. Broadway St.
Future performances include Jessica Catron and her band Missincinatti on Saturday, Feb. 19. Christy Hays will perform Saturday, March 5, and the band Cash for Junkers will perform Saturday, April 9.
Tickets are $10 per show, or buy a pass to all four shows for $30. For more details, call 406-565-5600, or check out the performance calendar online at www.clarkchateau.org — click on the link on the show dates on the calendar to purchase tickets online. This project brings Butte history alive in music and continues its oral cultural traditions.
People are also reading…
Get tickets at https://www.facebook.com/events/588012312417336.