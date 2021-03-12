 Skip to main content
Myrna Loy offers special streaming event
Myrna Loy offers special streaming event

Dervish

The Myrna Loy will offer a streaming concert by internationally acclaimed Irish traditional band, Dervish, starting on St. Patrick's Day.

HELENA — The Myrna Loy offers a special streaming concert by the legendary Irish folk band, Dervish, beginning March 17. Tickets are $10 and available at www.themyrnaloy.com and at the box office. No phone orders. A link to the concert will be emailed to ticket-buyers on or before March 17. Ticket holders can stream this show anytime, starting on St. Patrick's Day.

Dervish performed at the UK’s premiere celebration of Celtic music, the Celtic Connections music festival in Glasgow, Scotland, in January 2020.

This never-before-released event, also features bluegrass icons Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck; Irish singer/songwriter, Brian Kennedy; Scottish songstress, Heidi Talbot; and American folk musician, Peggy Seeger.

Hear popular Irish folk tunes, such as “Molly Malone” and “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” from Dervish’s album “The Great Irish Songbook.” There will also be jamming and unique collaborations with the eight-piece Dervish band.

Dervish was on its way to The Myrna Loy last March when COVID-19 hit. They’re rescheduled to perform at The Myrna Loy in March 2022. In the meantime, they've offered The Myrna Loy this special online event.

