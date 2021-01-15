Road Agents release album recorded in Montana Forest Service cabin

BOZEMAN — The music of the Road Agents has always had a rustic feel, and the Montana band embraced that aesthetic while crafting its fourth release. "Exile on Moose Creek'' was recorded entirely in the Forest Service cabin at Moose Creek west of Helena over three days in September 2020, and mixed and mastered later that month at Vigilante Cabin on the Ruby River. The band released the final product earlier this month on iTunes, Spotify and Bandcamp, according to a press release.

“Most of our songs are set in the lonelier parts of the state, in the places we grew up,” said songwriter, singer and guitarist Jeff Peterson. “Doing an album in a Forest Service cabin fits right in with what we want this band to be.”

After more than 40 gigs across the state in 2019, the Road Agents, like musicians around the country, were forced to cancel everything and stay off the road in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were a little down this summer,” said mandolinist Justin Ringsak. “We had just finished our second record, and we were looking forward to playing around and sharing it, but then the pandemic hit and put the brakes on live music.”