Prison City Music Festival in Deer Lodge April 9

DEER LODGE — The inaugural Prison City Music Festival will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Cutler Bros. Theatre in Deer Lodge. Four bands will take the stage and each will have approximately 50 minutes to give audiences their best show possible.

Kicking off the festival is Ugly Pony who has performed all over the state and is known for covers and character. Next up is the Cutler Brother’s original band Chronic Discharge created by Matthew and Kelly Cutler 18 years ago when they were in high school. This will be the band’s first showing since then. Chronic is a heavy metal, comedy band and warns of “mature content.”

Following Chronic will be local band Geerd Weerd led by lead guitarist Roger Frazer. Frazer’s sons are the drummers for Walking Corpse Syndrome and his son Greg will perform at the festival. Frazer’s band also plays covers along with some original tunes.

Headlining the festival is Butte native Russ Nelson with his band Shellshock Lullaby. Nelson’s other band, A River Runs Thru It, just won the Battle for the Big Stage and will be performing with nationally acclaimed band Escape the Fate in the coming months. Nelson went from a one-man band to a three-piece set and is excited to be back in Deer Lodge with the Cutler Brothers. He has performed as the musical guest for the entertainment company’s Comedy Nights in the past.

Tickets for the Prison City Music Festival are $20 and may be purchased at the door on April 9. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins promptly at 7 p.m. A no-host bar will be available to patrons and music is expected to run until 11:30 p.m. Contact Chronic Discharge or Cutler Brothers Productions on Facebook for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0