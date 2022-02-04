Missoula artist’s debut album features 'The Ballad of Frank Little'

Missoula folk musician Dusty The Kid is set to release his debut album “Days of Love & Rage’’on Feb.18, according to a press release from Tyson Gerhardt of Roadkill Rodeo Records.

With stories and songs ranging from the mines of Butte to the steel mills of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; from rattling boxcars to the riot torn streets of today’s America, The Kid captures a new vision of folk music’s place in modern struggle.

The release describes The Kid as born and raised in Montana and busking and traveling since he was a teenager. He’s shared the stage with everyone from folk punk acts like Steering Ships With Empty Bottles and Tejon Street Corner Thieves, to national touring indie heartthrobs like Del Water Gap and Alaska Reid. Locally known as the sneering frontperson of Missoula folk punk outfit The Recession Special, “Days of Love & Rage’’ marks an excursion into the softer sounds of the genre without losing the passion and grit he’s known for.

The album was recorded over the spring of 2021 in a home studio built by The Kid and producer/engineer Quint Bishop. It features masterful performances by the rest of The Recession Special, delving into more nuanced musical spaces than their usual lightning fast and raucous show.

“Days of Love & Rage’’ will be available for streaming on all platforms on Feb. 18 with a vinyl release later in the spring. Pandemic-permitting, The Kid hopes to tour the album nationally this summer.

“The Ballad of Frank Little,’’ a song about Butte’s rich mining history and the copper strikes in 1917, comes out as a single of Feb. 11.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0