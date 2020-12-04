Mother Lode streaming ‘Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish — The Musical’

The Mother Lode Theatre is offering a virtual streaming of “Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish — The Musical" Nov. 27 through Dec. 27.

The Mother Lode has established a streaming support website to help patrons with streaming and technical support issues at the following link http://streamingsupport.buttearts.org/.

Basic tickets are $20 and must be used within 48 hours of purchase. People can include MOTBUT20 when they register to purchase. Once purchased an access code will be emailed. It will include instructions on how to watch the show.

“Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish — The Musical” tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. “Cookie” Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves — Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle — Eleanor’s very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own.

Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions, and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true.