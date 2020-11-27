Mother Lode offers streaming event with Darlene Love singing holiday favorites

Butte's Mother Lode Theatre will stream Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Darlene Love, singing holiday favorites at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Tickets for "Love for the Holidays'' are $35 and must be purchased in advance online only at buttearts.org.

The Mother Lode has established a streaming support website to help patrons with streaming and technical support issues at the following link http://streamingsupport.buttearts.org/.

Love has long been recognized as “one of the greatest singers of all-time” by Rolling Stone Magazine. It’s no wonder The New York Times raves: “Darlene Love’s thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton’s guitar or Bob Dylan’s lyrics.”

Through the years, Love has continued to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and sensational performances. Her voice launched dozens of hits including “He’s a Rebel,” “(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” “Marshmallow World” and her signature song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

