Montana Old Time Fiddlers performing 　

WHITEHALL — The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are back for their first jam of the year from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 18, at the Mint Bar, 1 E. Legion, in Whitehall. The program is free and open to the public, and dancing is encouraged. Guitar, mandolin and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam — and anyone can just come to hear some great old time fiddle music.
The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana through education and performances.
For details, call David Zimmerman, 406-685-3481 or email zmail@tssmt.net.
