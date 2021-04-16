Montana Old Time Fiddlers performing 　

WHITEHALL — The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are back for their first jam of the year from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 18, at the Mint Bar, 1 E. Legion, in Whitehall. The program is free and open to the public, and dancing is encouraged. Guitar, mandolin and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam — and anyone can just come to hear some great old time fiddle music.