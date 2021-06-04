Miners' Union Day happening

The World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way, will celebrate Miners' Union Day starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 13. Admission is free.

On tap this year will be reduced rates for underground mine tours, music by The Restless Pines and a talk about stopes by Tony Roth of the Montana Bureau of Mines at 12:30 p.m. Vendors Extra Sprinkles and Mining City Mud will also be on hand. Reservations for the underground tours are strongly encouraged at www.miningmuseum.org.