Marcus Yabba Griffiths to perform at Silver Dollar Saloon

Marcus Yabba Griffiths and his band TRAXX will perform a tribute to Evel Knievel starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 133 S. Main St.

Griffiths is a multi-talented musician, whose repertoire includes bass, drums, guitar and vocals. A consummate performer who always leaves his audience wanting and asking for more. He and his band TRAXX communicate and deliver their music with high energy and strong vibrations. They play with joyfulness, so whether you are dancing, looking, or listening, the music is filling.

Griffiths has worked with many of the top entertainers, musicians, and vocalists in the music business such as Aston Familyman Barrett, Bobby Colphat, Bunny Wailer, Carlton Barrett, Delroy Wilson, Gregory Issacs, Jackie Mittoo, Ken Bothe, John Mayer, Michelle Branch, Robbie Shakespeare, Patrice Rushen, Ronnie Davis, The Roots Radics Band, Sly Dunbar, The Mighty Diamonds, The Melodians and Wall Flower, just to mention a few.

For more details, call the Silver Dollar Saloon at 406-782-7367.

