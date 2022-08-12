Lineup announced for Philipsburg Concert and Charity Auction

The 12th-annual Philipsburg Concert and Charity Auction will take place at the Winninghoff Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The concert is an all-day event, starting at 11 a.m. and finishing up at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair to enjoy the music.

After a public survey, Concert Chairwoman Rachel Parret is excited to bring back last year's most popular band, Shodown, to headline. In addition, Shane Clouse and Stompin' Ground will open the day at 1 p.m.

The Hankers, a new band this year, has joined the lineup.

"We like to bring at least one new band every year and (The Hankers) are a high-energy southern rock and bluegrass band," said Parret.

During the concert series, two silent auctions and a number of live auctions will take place. Food booths will be on site and all profits go to charitable causes.

The bulk of proceeds from the auctions will help to expand Flint Creek Child Care Facility.

The live charity auctions will have nearly two dozen items up for sale between the first and second band breaks. The silent auctions will end before the start of the second and third acts.

Winninghoff Arena is a terraced, grassy amphitheater in the heart of downtown Philipsburg. It can seat up to 3,000 concertgoers. Concertgoers will receive wristbands that permit them to leave and re-enter the arena at any time.

Tickets for the event are $30 for adults until Aug. 14 and $14 thereafter. Kids 12 and under will be admitted for free. There will be ample free parking.

Concert information and ticket purchases can be found at philipsburgrotary.org.