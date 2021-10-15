Lewis & Clark Caverns presents ‘escape cabin’

WHITEHALL — Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host an original escape room event with time slots starting at 5 p.m. and going until 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, meeting at the main (lower) visitor center.

Here’s where the adventure begins: Dr. Townsend, a bat biologist, has gone missing in a nefarious plot. To avoid the same fate and escape in time, you’ll have to search his cabin for clues and find his hidden research notes. Participants will have 40 minutes to follow the trail of clues and unlock the door.

When you’ve successfully found the way out with research in hand, you can enjoy your newfound freedom and celebrate with a s’more or two. All ingredients and materials will be provided except for chairs, which escapees are encouraged to bring.

Tickets are $5 per person. To book your time slot, email Emily.Dickerson@MT.gov or call the park at 406-287-3541. Each time slot may have up to six participants.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

