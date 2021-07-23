 Skip to main content
Las Vegas Variety Show comes to Mother Lode Theatre
The best acts featured on Las Vegas strip and world tours of cirque du Soleil will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at The Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St.

This is a variety show with acrobats, comedy, magic and amazing stunts. These incredible performers have been featured on TV talent shows, celebrity competition shows, late night talk shows, and more. Each high-energy performance is packed with explosive displays of pure talent. It has been referred to as seven shows rolled into one.

Tickets cost $50 main/loge; $40 balcony and $25 for kids 12 and under. For more details or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 406-723-3602.  

