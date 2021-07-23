Las Vegas Variety Show comes to Mother Lode Theatre

The best acts featured on Las Vegas strip and world tours of cirque du Soleil will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at The Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St.

This is a variety show with acrobats, comedy, magic and amazing stunts. These incredible performers have been featured on TV talent shows, celebrity competition shows, late night talk shows, and more. Each high-energy performance is packed with explosive displays of pure talent. It has been referred to as seven shows rolled into one.