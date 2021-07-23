Jackpine Savages Snowmobile Club puts on fun run

WISE RIVER — The Jackpine Savages Snowmobile Club will be holding a Summer fun run, on Saturday, July 31, at the Wise River Club, to help raise funds for winter trail grooming. Registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Hands must be back to the Wise River Club by 5pm.

No designated route and ride whatever you want. Hot rod/motorcycles/side by sides/raft/4-wheelers, etc. There is a free barbeque for participants from 4 to 6 p.m., with live music by F.O.G. starting at 6 p.m. There is a silent auction, 50/50 and raffle tickets offered at the event.