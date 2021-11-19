Irish Christmas in America coming to the Mother Lode Theatre

Irish Christmas in America will be playing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St.

Celebrating its 16th year, the hugely popular holiday show “Irish Christmas in America” brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions. Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the long running show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy. The 2021 tour features special guest singer Niamh Farrell, a Sligo vocalist who has toured with UK singer/songwriting star David Gray. Niamh teams up with legendary West Kerry singer Séamus Begley, famous for his charming wit and stunning voice.

The family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes and harp, along with thrilling Irish old-style dancing from Samantha Harvey. In addition, evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions of Ireland. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland, bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2021.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and children under 12 are free. There is a $1 ticketing fee added to each ticket sold.

For more details or to purchase tickets, go to https://buttearts.org/irish-christmas-in-america/ or call 406-723-3602.

