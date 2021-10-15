Individual tickets on sale for ‘The Buddy Holly Story’

The Buddy Holly story will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St.
Buddy speaks an international language and continues to have audiences from 8 to 80 rockin’ in the aisles across the globe. A phenomenally multi-talented cast presents two terrific hours of music with over 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy” and “Rave On.”
Tickets cost $80 for main floor, $75 for mezzanine, $65 for loge and $40 for the balcony.
For more details or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 406-723-3602.
