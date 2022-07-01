Independence Day festivities begin Sunday

The Fourth of July festivities begin, at least here in Butte, on Sunday, July 3, with the annual fireworks on the Big M. Sponsored by the Kenneally family and Town Pump Foundation, the pyrotechnics start at dusk.

Before the fireworks, though, is the Big Bang Freedom Fest at Chester Steele Park, just west of St. James Healthcare. The popular event begins around 7 p.m. and includes live music and food vendors.

On Monday, July 4, the parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center and heads south on Harrison Avenue. Grand marshal is long-time high school coach, Meg Murphy.

Butte’s not the only town in southwest Montana celebrating in style. Other nearby towns are planning their own festivities, including Anaconda, Boulder, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Ennis, Georgetown Lake, Virginia City and Wisdom. The details of those plans are listed below.

Anaconda — The American Legion sponsors a parade down Main Street starting at 2 p.m. Monday. Entrants should line-up behind the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse. A fireworks show starts around 10:30 p.m., above Washoe Park.

Boulder — Short and sweet, but there will be a parade on Main Street Monday. At dusk, the Boulder Kiwanis’ Fourth of July fireworks will begin on Cap Hill in Veterans’ Park.

Deer Lodge — Head on over to the Old Montana Prison on Monday for a potluck dinner and fireworks display. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Dillon — The Dillon Jaycees will be setting off their fireworks shortly after dusk Monday night from the ball fields. The public can view the display from Ray Lynch Park.

Ennis — The Ennis NRA Rodeo begins at 6 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Two days of the NRA-sanctioned rodeo will feature the top cowboys and cowgirls from the Northwest. General admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children. The annual Ennis Fourth of July parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday, on Main Street, and follows a route through historic downtown Ennis. This year’s theme is “I Love Ennis” and the grand marshals will be members of the Madison Valley Woman’s Club. At noon there will be the Veterans’ Memorial Ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park. In addition, there will be a car show on the lawn at Sportsman’s Lodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, Ennis Lions Club Fourth of July barbecue starts at 11 a.m. at Peter T's Park. The day concludes with a fireworks display at dusk in Virginia City.

Georgetown Lake — The annual Fourth of July parade starts at noon Monday just above 7 Gables Resort at 150 Southern Cross Road. Those attending are asked to not throw water balloons and/or spray parade participants or spectators. There will be prizes for first, second and third place.

Virginia City — The professional fireworks display begins at dusk Monday, from the Boot Hill area. All donations benefit the Virginia City Rural Fire Department Auxiliary.

Wisdom — Several events are on tap during the Big Hole Valley Fourth of July Celebration in Wisdom. The day begins at 6:15 a.m. Monday with the raising of the American flag and Pledge of Allegiance. A breakfast will follow at Fetty’s Restaurant with guest speaker Greg Fellows. The Main Street parade starts at 10 a.m., with a barbecue lunch at the Masonic Temple. Later, at the Wisdom Airport, country music will be featured, along with a softball game and a bonfire. The day concludes with a fireworks display.

