Ice sculpting contest Saturday in Uptown Butte

Ice sculpture

The 21st annual Ice Sculpting Contest is coming to Uptown Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 13, with COVID precautions set in place. 

 Courtesy photo

The 21st annual Ice Sculpting Contest is coming to Uptown Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, with COVID precautions set in place. Masks will be required for sculptors and the outdoor event will maintain safe distance of six to 10 feet for all participants and judges.

Shoppers can watch from a safe distance the progress throughout the day as carvers uncover creations from frozen ice blocks. Over the past decade, it has become a great day to support local businesses by safely shopping, or by catching a meal at one of the Uptown's many restaurants.

The judges will cast a cold eye on the sculptures and rank them in adult, rookie and child categories for prizes and bragging rights.

For more details, contact Corey Gransbery at coreygrans@gmail.com or call 406-529-4795 for details.

