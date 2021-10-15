 Skip to main content
Get spooked by a ghost walk
Get spooked by a ghost walk

Ghost Walk at Bannack

This year's ghost walks will be held at 7 and 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct, 22 and 23. 

 Photo courtesy of Dale Carlson

BANNACK — Do you want to have a “haunting” good time? This year’s ghost walks will be held at 7 and 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct, 22 and 23. 

The ghosts come alive for two shows nightly. The performances presented by the Bannack Association are live re-enactments based on historical events that occurred at Bannack.

Meet the ghosts of Henry Plummer, Joe Pizanthia, Cyrus Skinner, Doctor Glick, Mattie Silks and many more rogues from Bannack’s colorful past.

Reservations are necessary and tickets must be purchased in advance. The admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 years old and under. Not recommended for children under 6 years old. Walk it if you dare! Dress warm, bring a flashlight and prepare to meet the ghosts of Bannack.

