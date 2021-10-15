 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fundraiser planned for the Orphan Girl Theatre
0 comments

Fundraiser planned for the Orphan Girl Theatre

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Danse Macabre Masquerade

This event is a fundraiser for the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre. 

 Provided photo

From the creators of The Original Nightmare comes an all-new haunted Halloween experience called Danse Macabre Masquerade. This fundraiser for the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre and begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St.

There will be music by Maiah Wynne. This event is for people ages 21 and older.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Tickets are on sale at Headframe Spirits, Collective Elevation, the Knights of Columbus or at www.orphangirl.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Coldplay will stop making records after 12th album

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broadcaster Kaat apologizes for "40-acre" comment
Entertainment

Broadcaster Kaat apologizes for "40-acre" comment

  • Updated

HOUSTON (AP) — MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized during Friday's AL Division Series game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News