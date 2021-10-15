Fundraiser planned for the Orphan Girl Theatre

From the creators of The Original Nightmare comes an all-new haunted Halloween experience called Danse Macabre Masquerade. This fundraiser for the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre and begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St.

There will be music by Maiah Wynne. This event is for people ages 21 and older.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Tickets are on sale at Headframe Spirits, Collective Elevation, the Knights of Columbus or at www.orphangirl.org.

