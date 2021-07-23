 Skip to main content
Frontier Days events listed
Frontier Days events listed

WHITEHALL — The 37th annual Frontier Days is happening Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24 and is back in full force and vigor this year.

Blow is a list of all the events happening. There are 2021 Frontier Days Special Section, available at the Main Street Green and local restaurants.

Friday, July 23

  • Rocky Mountain Bank Morning Social — 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Vendors in Legion Park and Main Street Green — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Whitehall Community Library Read & Feed and $1 Bag Day Book Sale — 10 a.m. to noon
  • Jefferson Valley Fine Arts Show at Bordens — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Jefferson Valley Museum Historic Whitehall tours — 3 and 5 p.m.
  • Gold Junction Presents Talent Show — 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Street Dance with Synplicity on Main Street — 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, July 24

  • Fireman's Breakfast at Fire Hall — 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Vendors in Legion Park and Main Street Green — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Barrel Racing Series at the Whitehall Rodeo Grounds — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The 15th Annual Mark Jordan Horseshoe Tournament in Legion Park — 9 a.m.
  • The Bill Baycroft Memorial Rod Run in Legion Park — 9 a.m.
  • Jefferson Valley Fine Arts Show at Bordens — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Kids Gem Dig at Settings — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Rediscover Whitehall Parade — 11 a.m.
  • Kids Art in the Park at Main Street Green — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Booster Club Cornhole Tournament is immediately following parade
  • Chamber BBQ at Golden Sunlight Pavilion — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Jefferson Valley Museum Historic Whitehall tours — 1, 3, and 5 p.m.
  • Museum Gab Fest at Jefferson Valley Museum — noon to 4 p.m.
  • Beer Yoga at Main Street Green — 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Beats & Eats at Main Street Green — 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Wyldman Rodeo at the Whitehall Rodeo Grounds. $10 gate admission — 6:30 p.m.
  • A&W/KFC and Generations Salon Saturday Street Dance with King Friday — 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Whitehall's Frontier Days is proudly brought to you by the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce. For more details, go to http://www.whitehallchamberofcommerce.com.

