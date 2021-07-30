‘Footloose’ coming to the Cutler Brother’s Theatre

Twenty-plus Powell County High School students came out for the musical in June and make up the bulk of the cast. Newcomer to the stage, Leevi Bohrer will play the role of Ren McCormack, a rebellious teen who brings “dancing” back to the small town of Bomont. Nia McClanahan will play the lead role of Ariel, another rebellious teen under the direct umbrella of her father, the Rev. Shaw Moore. Shaw is played by University of Montana actor Marquis Dijon Archuleta who has performed at Cutler Bros. since 2014 and also for the Tennessee Shakespeare Company. The cast rounds out at 26 individuals with a strong youthful base and some new faces to the stage. The show is accompanied by a six-person live orchestra.