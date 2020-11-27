First Fridays continues with Mo Reynolds

Butte Public Library will continue its virtual First Friday Series at noon, Friday, Dec. 4. Mo Reynolds will be speaking on “Connecting with Fables and Folktales.” For access, call the library at 406-723-3361 and provide your email address. Then just click the meeting link a few minutes before noon on Dec. 4.

Reynolds is a professional storyteller who weaves folk tales with personal narratives, drawing connections along the way and inviting listeners to be a part of the story. She has been performing for audiences since 2016. She was a librarian for two years, delighting students weekly with folk tales, myths, stories from literature, and inspiring records from real life. She has performed in schools, festivals, backyards, and living rooms across Montana, Idaho, Washington, Utah, and all the way to Florida.

After being a showcase teller for two years, she was invited to be a featured storyteller at the Florida Storytelling Festival in 2020. Reynolds recently earned the Diamonds in the Dust Diamond Award Scholarship in 2020 to help build her YouTube channel, where she posts storytelling episodes to spread the art to a broad audience around the world.

For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361 or programming.bsbpl@gmail.com.

