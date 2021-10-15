Fall Family Fun Day planned at rodeo grounds

Fall Family Fun Day is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo and Saddle Club, 6354 Albany Ave.

The cost is $5 per person for unlimited carnival games, hayrides, petting zoo and cake walk. Pumpkins cost $5 each. Tickets are available for purchase through members, by texting Kristi at 406-490-0552, or through Venmo @Butte-VigilanteSaddleclub with note reason as Cowpie bingo round #1 or #2.