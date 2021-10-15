 Skip to main content
Fall Family Fun Day planned at rodeo grounds
Fall Family Fun Day planned at rodeo grounds

Fall Family Fun Day

Fall Family Fun Day is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

 Provided photo

Fall Family Fun Day is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo and Saddle Club, 6354 Albany Ave.

Activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, a cake walk, petting zoo, a silent auction, hayrides, a raffle drawing, games and cow pie bingo. There will be concessions available.

The cost is $5 per person for unlimited carnival games, hayrides, petting zoo and cake walk. Pumpkins cost $5 each. Tickets are available for purchase through members, by texting Kristi at 406-490-0552, or through Venmo @Butte-VigilanteSaddleclub with note reason as Cowpie bingo round #1 or #2.

