Fall Family Fun Day planned at rodeo grounds

Fall Family Fun Day is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo and Saddle Club, 6354 Albany Ave.
Activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, a cake walk, petting zoo, a silent auction, hayrides, a raffle drawing, games and cow pie bingo. There will be concessions available.
The cost is $5 per person for unlimited carnival games, hayrides, petting zoo and cake walk. Pumpkins cost $5 each. Tickets are available for purchase through members, by texting Kristi at 406-490-0552, or through Venmo @Butte-VigilanteSaddleclub with note reason as Cowpie bingo round #1 or #2.
