Exclusive premiere of ‘Last Survivors’ at Mother Lode; movie filmed entirely in Butte

Vertical Entertainment and the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St., will host an exclusive premiere of the thriller/sci-fi movie “Last Survivors” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Special guest director Drew Mylrea will attend the showing and a question-and-answer session will follow the movie.

The film is fundraiser for the Mother Lode Theatre to continue rehabilitation projects and equipment upgrades to host new programs.

According to a summary on buttearts.org, “Last Survivors” takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Troy (Stephen Moyer) raised his now grown son, Jake (Drew Van Acker), in a perfect wooded utopia thousands of miles away from the decayed cities. When Troy is severely wounded, Jake is forced to travel to the outside world to find life-saving medicine. Ordered to kill any humans he encounters, Jake defies his father by engaging in a forbidden relationship with a mysterious woman, Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone). As Jake continues this dangerous affair, Troy will do anything to get rid of Henrietta and protect the perfect utopia he created.

The movie was filmed entirely in Butte in November/December 2020 at local businesses, homes and landscapes. There were several Butte residents who were extras in the movies including Bill Melvin, Jim Keane, Stephanie Sorini, Shera Konen, Jocelyn Dodge and others.

The all star cast includes Alicia Silverstone, Drew Van Acker, Stephen Moyer, Benjamin Arthur, Simon Lees, Mark Famiglietti, Akaash Yadav.

To read more about "Last Survivors" go to https://screenrant.com/last-survivors-alicia-silverstone-drew-van-acker-interview/ or https://screenrant.com/last-survivors-movie-stephen-moyer-drew-mylrea-interview/.

For more details, call 406-723-3602.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0