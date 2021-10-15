Entertainment Snapshots

ANACONDA
Oct. 17 — Anaconda Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania St. This is a fundraiser for local and state Knights of Columbus charities. Pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee will be on the menu.
BUTTE-SILVER BOW
Oct. 15 — The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the library. They will discuss "While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams. Copies are available for check out from the library.
Oct. 15 — A women's rally for reproductive rights will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the courthouse steps, 155 W. Granite St.
Oct. 15-16 and 21 — The Spooks and Spirits haunted trolley tours will be offered at 6 p.m. at Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St. and at 8 p.m. at Slainte Butte America Pub, 43 E. Park St. This tour is for adults only and costs $30 per person. Tickets can only be pre-purchased and are non-refundable. For more details or to purchase a ticket go to www.buttechamber.org.
Oct. 16 — Rock Top is hosting Rock the Pit at 5 p.m. at the Covellite Theatre, 215 W. Broadway St. This is a benefit for mental health and depression. Tickets cost $20 for online purchases and $25 at the door. For more details, call 406-533-9050.
Oct. 16 — The Kingston Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. The ticket prices are $60 for the first three rows of main floor seating; $50 for rows 4-8 of main floor seating; $45 for all other seats in main, mezzanine, loge and balcony. There is a $1 fee per ticket.
Oct. 19 — The Buddy Holly story will be featured at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. Season tickets cost $398 for main floor, $344 for mezzanine, $325 for loge and $194 for the balcony. For more details or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 406-723-3602.
Oct. 19 — Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is offering Spanish classes for beginners and intermediates taught by a native speaker at 4 p.m. This class will cover the basics and get people started. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Oct. 21 — The Clark Chateau's book club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St., to discuss “Dancing at the Rascal Fair” by Ivan Doig. Copies are available for check out at the library. For more details, call the Clark Chateau at 406-565-5600.
Oct. 21 — The Butte Astronomy club will meet at 5 p.m. at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. The Astronomy club is welcome to all ages. Given good weather, the club will adventure out to watch the stars. For more details, contact Joe Witherspoon at Cottontail Observatory at 406-842-7722.
PHILIPSBURG
Oct. 16 — Downtown Market, a new quarterly event series planned in various southwest Montana towns, kicks off in the Philipsburg Historic Elementary School, 407 Schnepel St. On tap are an artisan market with more than 30 vendors, live music, dancing and food from 1 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and children 12 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at various businesses in Anaconda, Philipsburg, Deer Lodge and Butte or at the venue. Visit downtownmarket.org for more information.