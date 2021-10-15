Entertainment Snapshots

Oct. 16 — The Kingston Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. The ticket prices are $60 for the first three rows of main floor seating; $50 for rows 4-8 of main floor seating; $45 for all other seats in main, mezzanine, loge and balcony. There is a $1 fee per ticket.

Oct. 19 — The Buddy Holly story will be featured at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. Season tickets cost $398 for main floor, $344 for mezzanine, $325 for loge and $194 for the balcony. For more details or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 406-723-3602.

Oct. 19 — Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is offering Spanish classes for beginners and intermediates taught by a native speaker at 4 p.m. This class will cover the basics and get people started. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Oct. 21 — The Clark Chateau's book club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St., to discuss “Dancing at the Rascal Fair” by Ivan Doig. Copies are available for check out at the library. For more details, call the Clark Chateau at 406-565-5600.