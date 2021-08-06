‘Empty Mansion’ discussions with Bill Dedman at Clark Chateau

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its programming for the exhibit “William Clark and the Art of the Gilded Age” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St, with a book discussion and presentation with Bill Dedman, author of the New York Times bestselling book “Empty Mansions.” The same presentation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at the Copper King Mansion, 219 W. Granite St, with a reception following.

"Empty Mansions'' is a nonfiction mystery of wealth and loss — and a secretive heiress named Huguette Clark.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dedman is a Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist and co-author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling biography “Empty Mansions: The Mysterious Life of Huguette Clark and the Spending of a Great American Fortune.” Dedman uncovered the case of the reclusive copper heiress Huguette Clark in 2010, documenting her life in a series of reports for NBC News.

“William Clark and the Art of the Gilded Age” is sponsored by Butte-Silver Bow Archives, the University of Montana’s Montana Museum of Art and Culture, and Humanities Montana.

For more details, contact the Archives at 406-782-3280.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0