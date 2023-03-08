The pipes are once again calling after an absence of nearly four years.

The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service will return to perform at venues around Butte, “Ireland’s Fifth Province” and to march in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The group has been coming to Butte to perform since 1984. During their March 15-17 visit, they will perform at locations throughout Butte. The schedule is listed below.

Wednesday, March 15

7 p.m.: The Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.

Thursday, March 16

10:30 a.m.: Head Start, 1000 S. Arizona St.

11:30 a.m.: Big Sky Senior Living, 3701 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

12:30 p.m.: Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St.

2:30 p.m.: NorthWestern Energy, 11 E. Park St.

3:30 p.m.: Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

4:30 p.m.: The rotunda of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St.

5:30 p.m.: Crazee Carol’s, 2702 Walnut St.

6:30 p.m.: Butte Brewery, 465 E. Galena St.

8 p.m.: 51 Below, 51 W. Park St.

9 p.m.: Cavalier Lounge, Hotel Finlen, 100 E. Broadway St.

Friday, March 17

9 a.m. West Elementary, 1000 Steel St.

10 a.m.: The Springs, 300 Mt. Highland Drive

Noon: Parade, Uptown Butte

1 p.m.: Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St.

2:30 p.m.: Shenanigans Bar and Casino, 1000 S. Excelsior Ave.

3:30 p.m.: Sam’s Place, 905 N. Excelsior Ave.

5 p.m.: Pair-A-Dice Bar, 1653 Harrison Ave.

6 p.m.: The Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.

7:45 p.m.: Handing Down the Heritage, Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

9 p.m.: M & M Bar & Grill, 17 N. Main St.

Contributions large and small are gratefully accepted and acknowledged to help defray the lodging and travel expenses of the Pipers while they are in Butte. Donations can be sent directly to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O. Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703, with a notation that the donation is for the Friends of the Pipers Fund.

For more details, call Mainstreet Uptown Butte at 406-497-6464 or send email to geverett@montana.com.