Cutler Brothers to stage '49th Comedy Night' in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — The Cutler Brother’s “49th Comedy Night” will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, for a one-night-only event at the Cutler Bros. Theatre in Deer Lodge

“Comedy Night” takes on the Saturday Night Live format with fictional and political satire humor, a special guest host, a musical guest and more. Sketches include a spoof on the Cutler Bros.’ recent musical “Sweeney Todd,” a thorough look at “LARPING,” a pastime favorite in the modern day “baseball umpire,” the beloved “Comedy Night News,” and more.

Marquis Dijon Archuleta, last seen as Sweeney Todd himself, will play host to this August’s “Comedy Night.” The cast boasts 16 actors and actresses, which makes this the largest “Comedy Night” cast since 2010. Performers include Kelly, Matt, and Patrick Cutler, Jim and Theresa Cameron, Zane Cozby, Stuart Jewell, Tina Savilla, Jerrika Marjerison, Sarah Ward, Jenna Singleton, Rhiley Mickey, Wolfie Winter, Louis Savalla and Kia Cutler.

“Comedy Night 49” tickets are $15 and may be purchased at cutlerbros.com or reserved by calling the Box Office at (406) 846-4096. Reservations are highly recommended as the theater only seats 125 people.