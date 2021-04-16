Cutler Brothers present 'Pride and Prejudice'

DEER LODGE — Cutler Bros. Productions of Deer Lodge will kickoff its 17th summer theater season with an adaptation on Jane Austen’s beloved novel “Pride and Prejudice.” Mariann Cameron, a Cutler Bros. veteran, will make her directorial debut with the show that runs at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees, April 16-18 and April 23-25, in Deer Lodge. Tickets are $20 general admission and are available at cutlerbros.com or by calling the box office at 406-846-4096.

“Pride and Prejudice” follows outspoken Elizabeth Bennet (Elizabeth Lowery) whilst she lives with her mother, father, and sisters in the English countryside. As the eldest, she faces mounting pressure from her parents to marry. When she is introduced to the handsome and upper-class Mr. Darcy (Marquis Dijon Archuleta), sparks fly. Although there is obvious chemistry between the two, Darcy’s overly reserved nature threatens the fledgling relationship.