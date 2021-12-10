Cutler Brothers of Deer Lodge staging ‘Home Alone’

DEER LODGE — Cutler Brothers Productions of Deer Lodge will stage one of the greatest and most classic Christmas pieces of the ’90s in “Home Alone,” an adaptation by Kelly Cutler. The production will run through Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees, at the Cutler Theatre in Deer Lodge. The cast is 30 actors strong and they bring to life the story that made Macaulay Culkin famous.

Jonah Tilley plays the brattish yet likeable Kevin McCallister who is accidentally left at home when his entire family boards a plane to spend Christmas in Paris. Kevin’s mom, Kate McCallister, played by local actress Bailey Chapel, and his dad, Peter (Patrick Cutler), soon realize that they have left their son in Chicago and do everything in their power to get back home to him.

Little does Kevin know, two professional burglars have been scouting out his family’s luxurious home for weeks just waiting for the right moment to pounce. Harry, played by Cutler Brother’s veteran Josh Pentland, and Marv, played by Butte native Dan Mitchem, are the quirky robbers who bring the conflict to the story accompanied by a whole lot of comedy. Stuey Jewell, Tom Gomola, Martin Alexander Reap, and Kia Carlin are just a handful of names that round out this extensive cast.

Reservations are highly recommended due to limited seating capacity and may be made by calling 406-846-4096 or by vising cutlerbros.com. Tickets are $20 general admission.

