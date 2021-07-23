Crimestoppers plan ‘National Night Out’

The Butte Silver Bow Crimestoppers will sponsor “National Night Out” starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The event designed to promote crime prevention in local communities will feature a free barbecue, face painting and games for the kids. High Ore Road, a local band, will be playing. Bike giveaways and other activities are planned.

The civic organizations involved include Butte Cares, Big Brothers and Sisters, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, NorthWestern Energy, RSVP and more. Local police and fire departments will be in attendance. Crime Prevention Officer Ryan Hardy has been the driving force of this year’s event.

For more details, contact Ryan Hardy at 406-465-3769 or Jim Manning at 491-1341.

