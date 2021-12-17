 Skip to main content
Commemoration, 'Bite of Butte' fundraiser for memorial sculpture site

  • 1
Margaret Leary students with the final piece of the Butte Historical Memorial's sculpture

Margaret Leary Elementary students gather in this May file photo around the unveiling of Butte Historical Memorial's final sculpture created in memory of those who lost their lives during the Great Explosion of 1895. This piece represents the dog of firefighter William Copeland, whose faithful friend followed him to the mortuary and then the cemetery, refusing to leave him. The dog died on Copeland's grave within a couple of weeks. Ryan's class won a citywide competition to name the dog, calling it "Dilis,” the Gaelic word for loyalty. The sculpture has since been installed at the Uptown Fire Station, Mercury and Idaho Streets.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The annual commemoration of Butte Warehouse Explosion of 1895, combined with a fundraiser, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the memorial sculpture site at the Uptown Fire Station, Mercury and Idaho Streets. Following the commemoration there will be no-host cocktails at Headframe Spirits. A “Bite of Butte” fundraising dinner will start at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, doors will open at 4 p.m.

Dinner will be followed by a Dutch auction and a “one-of-a-kind” live auction. They will also have two heads or tails games.

Butte Historical Memorials has been working on a project to memorialize the heroes and victims of the dynamite explosion and fire 127 years ago.

This will be the first of many annual commemorations since the sculpture was installed at this site in August 2021. The sculpture is in place but they still have things to complete, such as lighting, landscaping and signage. By attending the “Bite of Butte” fundraiser people can help finish the sculpture site.

People are also reading…

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased in advance at the Butte Archives, Headframe Spirits and the Helsinki.

