Commemoration, 'Bite of Butte' fundraiser for memorial sculpture site

The annual commemoration of Butte Warehouse Explosion of 1895, combined with a fundraiser, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the memorial sculpture site at the Uptown Fire Station, Mercury and Idaho Streets. Following the commemoration there will be no-host cocktails at Headframe Spirits. A “Bite of Butte” fundraising dinner will start at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, doors will open at 4 p.m.

Dinner will be followed by a Dutch auction and a “one-of-a-kind” live auction. They will also have two heads or tails games.

Butte Historical Memorials has been working on a project to memorialize the heroes and victims of the dynamite explosion and fire 127 years ago.

This will be the first of many annual commemorations since the sculpture was installed at this site in August 2021. The sculpture is in place but they still have things to complete, such as lighting, landscaping and signage. By attending the “Bite of Butte” fundraiser people can help finish the sculpture site.

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased in advance at the Butte Archives, Headframe Spirits and the Helsinki.

