Chocolate Festival happening in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — The Chocolate Festival returns to Deer Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at 230 Main St. Put your baking skills to the test and enter the competition to earn the coveted "Grand Champion Chocolatier." All registrations must be received by Jan. 31.

People can come out and sample the creations that are submitted, socialize and listen to some great music, enjoy a live auction, bid on raffle baskets and help raise funds for the Powell County Literacy Program. Funds raised will help keep the door open and offset the cost of the HiSET (previously known as the GED) for adults and out of high school youth.