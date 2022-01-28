 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chocolate Festival happening in Deer Lodge

Compete for 'grand champion chocolatier' in the Deer Lodge Chocolate Festival or just socialize and sample the creations on Saturday, Feb. 5.

DEER LODGE — The Chocolate Festival returns to Deer Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at 230 Main St. Put your baking skills to the test and enter the competition to earn the coveted "Grand Champion Chocolatier." All registrations must be received by Jan. 31.

People can come out and sample the creations that are submitted, socialize and listen to some great music, enjoy a live auction, bid on raffle baskets and help raise funds for the Powell County Literacy Program. Funds raised will help keep the door open and offset the cost of the HiSET (previously known as the GED) for adults and out of high school youth.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.../chocolate-festival-2022.

For more details and for the rules and registration process, go to https://www.powellcountyliteracyprogram.org/chocolate.

