Candlelight tours at Lewis & Clark Caverns

WHITEHALL — Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will once again offer the popular Holiday Candlelight Tours Dec. 19-21 and Dec. 26-28. Seven tours will be offered daily between 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling the caverns office 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 406-287-3541. Group size is limited to 10 people per tour to comply with COVID-19 safety restrictions. Tickets are non-refundable, except for cases of possible COVID-19 exposure. Refund protocols will be explained upon booking.

Visitors will be limited to the Paradise and Grand Finale rooms of the cave — the largest and most decorated portion, which allows ample social distancing. Ticket prices for the abbreviated tour are $15 for adults (15 years and older), and $10 for children (ages 5 to 14). Children ages four and under are not allowed on the tour. All guests must bring and wear face masks.

Important information to consider before signing up for the tour: