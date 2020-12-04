Candlelight tours at Lewis & Clark Caverns

WHITEHALL — Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will once again offer the popular Holiday Candlelight Tours Dec. 19-21 and Dec. 26-28. Seven tours will be offered daily between 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Tickets are available by calling the caverns office 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 406-287-3541. Group size is limited to 10 people per tour to comply with COVID-19 safety restrictions. Tickets are non-refundable, except for cases of possible COVID-19 exposure. Refund protocols will be explained upon booking.
Visitors will be limited to the Paradise and Grand Finale rooms of the cave — the largest and most decorated portion, which allows ample social distancing. Ticket prices for the abbreviated tour are $15 for adults (15 years and older), and $10 for children (ages 5 to 14). Children ages four and under are not allowed on the tour. All guests must bring and wear face masks.
Important information to consider before signing up for the tour:
- Candle lanterns will be provided by the park.
- The tour is just over 1 mile and 1½ hours long. Visitors must walk outside and may be exposed to snow, wind and cold temperatures.
- Parents need to consider if children will be comfortable in the darkness of the cave and in the outside cold temperatures. Those between the ages five to eight years will not be given a lantern.
- The park road to the cave visitor center is plowed and sanded. Vehicles with four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive vehicles are recommended. The trail to and from the cave is not cleared of snow. Cave temperature is 48 degrees; outside temperature and wind can be highly variable.
- Since these tour tickets are non-refundable and date/time changes are not allowed, please do not commit to a date unless you are certain you can make that tour. Those arriving late for their tours will forfeit their spots without refunds.
From the exit 274 on I-90, the state park is 13 miles south on Highway 287 and 5 miles west on MT 2. From the Cardwell exit 256 on I-90, the park is 7 miles east along MT 2.
For more details, call Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park at 406-287-3541 or visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns/.
