Butte native Steve Oreskovich's ‘Coppertown Blues’ CD devoted to the Mining City

Steve Oreskovich has not made Butte his home for many, many years. That doesn’t negate the fact that the town holds a special place in his heart.

So much so, the Butte native recently released “Coppertown Blues,” a CD of 18 ballads, all about Butte. Some song titles are self-explanatory — Butte Daily Paper, Evel Ain’t Dead and Mining City Saturday Night. Others, like Annie Mooney and Meaderville May tell the stories of two early-day Butte characters.

“This was a labor of love for me,” said Oreskovich, a retired Episcopal priest living in Missoula. “It’s not my history, its Butte’s history.”

A son of Steve “Stippy” and Zorka Oreskovich, the Missoula man is the oldest of four brothers and lived on the flat. Growing up in the late 1950s and early 1960s, he recalled the different neighborhoods and the various ethnicities that put down roots in Butte.

“When I think about Butte, I think of geographical points, special places throughout the Mining City,” Oreskovich explained.

The retired priest is not out to make any money on his newest musical venture. Instead he has donated all 150 copies to the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, who now have them on display. Anyone visiting the Archives can take one, but a donation is encouraged. For those living out of town, the CD is also available to order on the Archives website at a cost of $20.

According to Lindsey Mulcahy, administrative assistant at the Archives, several people have already grabbed a copy, adding a monetary donation as well.

“It’s been really well received,” said Mulcahy.

All the songs, along with commentaries, can be viewed on YouTube, thanks to Oreskovich’s friends, the late Con Kelly, Dennis Lavery, Joseph Boddy and Paul Petit. These men, along with other friends and family, insisted this CD, described as “a slice of Butte nostalgia served in a warm blues sauce,” needed to be shared.

A 1963 graduate of Boys Central High School, Oreskovich attended Montana Tech but then went off to Montana State University. Before he could graduate, Uncle Sam came calling and Oreskovich became a recruit in the U.S. Army. Later, he would earn his diploma at Carroll College and his next stop was a Virginia seminary where he completed his studies to become an Episcopalian priest.

After Army life, Oreskovich took some time off and moved to Germany, where he ran two nightclubs and played what he loved best, the blues. Singing the blues started him on a journey of adding to his knowledge about the genre’s history. Along the way he acquired a renewed interest on learning more about Montana history and Butte’s in particular.

The more Oreskovich delved, the more he learned about all three subjects. His love of learning led to songwriting, which in the past nearly 35 years, have totaled at least three dozen ballads, all about Butte. Some, he admitted, started out as poems but then morphed into songs.

Even while serving as a priest, music remained an important part of the Missoula man’s life. From time to time for the past 40 years, he and his fellow musicians have played for charity events.

As featured in his CD jacket, Oreskovich explained the “musical genre of these songs is ‘the blues’ — a genre that evolved from secular songs of African Americans expressing feelings of deep depression and melancholy …”

While writing the blues, Oreskovich turned to a subject he knows best — his hometown— and set his lyrics to music on the “trials and tribulations of people who lived and died in a place dubbed Butte America.”

“I got lost in that history and started writing blues about Butte with an historic theme,” explained Oreskovich.

Oreskovich’s shared his take on the life of an early-day miner in such songs as “Hardrock Blues” and an “Irish Miner’s Lament.” An integral part of Butte’s mining history included the Copper Kings W.A. Clark and Marcus Daly. Oreskovich does not have a high opinion of the two men, explaining both came and basically pillaged the earth by extracting the minerals.

“When they made their money, they left,” said Oreskovich. “They reaped the profits while underpaying immigrant men.”

Oreskovich has a favorite among his featured songs. It also happens to be the title track.

“Coppertown Blues” centers on a Missouri man who comes to Montana following the Civil War. Later, he makes his way to Butte and becomes an underground miner. While watching the devastating aftermath of the Butte warehouse explosion of Jan. 15, 1895, that killed 57 men, the man comes to an epiphany of sorts when he realizes he is never going to get out of the mines.

The song sounds like the brief synopsis you find on a book jacket, but according to Oreskovich, Butte has just so many elements for an author to delve into.

“The great American novel on Butte is still waiting to be written,” he said.

