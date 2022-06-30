Butte native Joe Wegley book signing at Isle of Books

Joe Wegley, graduate of Butte High School and Montana Tech will be signing his work "Made to Move" at Isle of Books on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Made to Move is about how to stay mobile and active into senior life, something Wegley feels passionate about as a physical therapist.

Early in Wegley’s career, he was drawn to neurologic physical therapy. In other words, his 18-year career has been focused on helping those with spinal cord injuries, suffering from post stroke or brain injury. The skills required to recover from catastrophic events are easily transferable to all people wanting to maintain independence into their senior years, according to Wegley.

“As fundamental as it seems, all people want to be able to get up off the ground and on and off seats throughout their lifetime," Wegley said in a press release. "This is a manual to help all people do just that. This is a book to help everyone maintain dignity and independence as they age. No one wants to get to a point where they require assistance to do the most basic functions in life.”

Joe is a personable physical therapist who takes pride in sharing his cell phone number with patients, blurring the lines of clinician and friend with those he treats.

“My goal has always been to help people have the best quality of life possible," he said. "I believe it’s not just helping someone to walk again, I want all people to be able to care for themselves always.”

Joe is looking forward to discussing his book, reconnecting with the the people of Butte and sharing his knowledge with all at the book signing. This is a passion project he is very proud of.

