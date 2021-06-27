Butte author's book relates racial barriers of 1865 to current movements

About the author

Jim Ward was born in Hamilton, Montana, and graduated from Belgrade High. After an Army tour serving in Germany, he graduated from Montana State University in marketing. He is a filmmaker wearing a wide variety of hats: Cinematographer, director, producer, production designer, editor and animal trainer. Having traveled, lived and worked around the world, he skis out of Butte, where he lives with his cat Konner.

“A seemingly bland resume for a person writing about white bigotry in America. Yes, I was raised in mayonnaise ‘Merica with no exposure to non-whites until I joined the Army. I had great friendships with soldiers of all races. I also experienced confusing acts of racial discrimination toward me. I worked on custom combine crews in Oklahoma. I was stationed in Augusta, Georgia. I sold books door-to-door in black neighborhoods in Montgomery, Alabama. I lived in South Carolina. These qualities give me a unique perspective as an uninvested observer. I learned during those experiences that black people don’t trust me. I learned that they shouldn’t. I’m white. I learned that the south is a caste system; by extension so is the United States in varying degrees. We treat each caste differently; few of us recognize that and even fewer admit it. My expertise in this writing is not on black people’s lives, their experiences and struggles, it is telling the white man’s story, expressed through the eyes of a freed slave. Not because I grasp black life during slavery, or today’s subjugation, but because I know what a white man is capable of to ensure the devaluation of non-white culture.”