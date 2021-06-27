Butte author's book relates racial barriers of 1865 to current movements

“Freed: Into the Slavery of My Mind,” a new book by Butte author Jim Ward, examines how racial barriers established after the Civil War have created today’s atmosphere requiring movements like Black Lives Matter.
A press release describes Ward’s book as a powerful American legend rising from the doorstep of emancipation to find himself on a journey through love and hate, bravery and cowardice, wisdom and ignorance, where he discovers a bondage more powerful than the white man’s chains — his mind.
This emancipation tale set in 1865 is America’s story … about today.
This systemic racism book set in the months following the end of the Civil War examines one man’s struggles as he comes to terms with the fact that he is no freer in his emancipation than his bondage. The novel “Freed” is a modern-day parable examining how racial barriers thrown up 150 years ago are eerily similar to discriminatory practices prevalent today.
Standing with his heels on the threshold of slavery, David must look over his shoulder into the epiphanies of his brutal past to realize nothing has changed. Freedom doesn’t come with the declaration. With the white man’s bondage stronger than ever, where does he find the courage to free himself and his people?
The book addresses the following questions:
- Are some police practices today any different than organized road agents terrorizing freed black people during the Jim Crow era?
- After 150 years, are we still degrading and limiting access to education in black communities as a tool to socially enforce racial lines of subjugation?
- Is the deep economic gorge separating black and white communities, and individuals, merely an extension of past barricades built to ensure racial partitioning?
- Does the evangelically based white supremacist movement continue to employ psychologically effective abuse tools to inject negative personal values across American black culture?
- Are these violent behaviors directed toward our black citizens also subtly used to control the rights, financial growth and social mobility of other minorities and economically deprived?
About the author
Jim Ward was born in Hamilton, Montana, and graduated from Belgrade High. After an Army tour serving in Germany, he graduated from Montana State University in marketing. He is a filmmaker wearing a wide variety of hats: Cinematographer, director, producer, production designer, editor and animal trainer. Having traveled, lived and worked around the world, he skis out of Butte, where he lives with his cat Konner.
“A seemingly bland resume for a person writing about white bigotry in America. Yes, I was raised in mayonnaise ‘Merica with no exposure to non-whites until I joined the Army. I had great friendships with soldiers of all races. I also experienced confusing acts of racial discrimination toward me. I worked on custom combine crews in Oklahoma. I was stationed in Augusta, Georgia. I sold books door-to-door in black neighborhoods in Montgomery, Alabama. I lived in South Carolina. These qualities give me a unique perspective as an uninvested observer. I learned during those experiences that black people don’t trust me. I learned that they shouldn’t. I’m white. I learned that the south is a caste system; by extension so is the United States in varying degrees. We treat each caste differently; few of us recognize that and even fewer admit it. My expertise in this writing is not on black people’s lives, their experiences and struggles, it is telling the white man’s story, expressed through the eyes of a freed slave. Not because I grasp black life during slavery, or today’s subjugation, but because I know what a white man is capable of to ensure the devaluation of non-white culture.”