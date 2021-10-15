Book club plans to meet

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the library. They will discuss "While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams. Copies are available for check out from the library.

According to the summary, this is an inside-Washington thriller about an ambitious law clerk thrown into a life-or-death treasure hunt with major national implications when the Supreme Court justice she works for slips into a sudden coma.

For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0