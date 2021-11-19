Book club meets at library

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library’s Friday book club will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, on the 3rd floor of the library. This month they will discuss “The City that Ate Itself” by Brian James Leech. Copies are available for check out from the library.

According to the summary, “The City that Ate Itself” provides a social and environmental history of Butte’s Berkeley Pit, an open-pit mine which operated from 1955 to 1982. Using oral history interviews and archival finds, “The City That Ate Itself” explores the lived experience of open-pit copper mining at Butte's infamous Berkeley Pit.

For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

